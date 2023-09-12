LURGAN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A Franklin County man has died after a motorcycle crash on Tuesday, Sept. 12. in Franklin County.

According to a report from Pennsylvania State Police, a 72-year-old man driving a Jeep was proceeding from a stopped position on Lurgan Road and was making a left turn to go south on Roxbury Road in Lurgan Township around 6:11 a.m.

A 30-year-old motorcyclist was traveling northbound on Roxbury Road and approaching Lurgan Road as the Jeep was proceeding from its stopped position The report states that the motorcyclist hit his brakes and began to lose control.

The report then says that the motorcyclist was forced off the motorcycle and struck the Jeep.

The Jeep came to a controlled rest on the berm of the southbound travel lane, and the motorcycle came to rest on the berm of the northbound travel lane. The 72-year-old man driving the Jeep was uninjured.

The motorcyclist was wearing motorcycle protective gear, but he sustained fatal injuries due to the crash.