DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– A man has died after a crash in Harrisburg in September, according to police.

Lower Paxton Township Police said in a news release on Thursday, Oct. 5, that a head-on crash between a red Honda CRV and a gray Lexus sedan along the 6900 block of Union Deposit Road on Sept. 22.

Three people were reportedly injured, including the driver, a 69-year-old man, of the CRV, who police say later died at the hospital.

The crash caused a road closure for multiple hours as police investigated.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call police at (717) 657-5656.