HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Harrisburg Police responded to the area of Balm and Walnut Streets around 12:15 p.m. on Sunday, July 9 for reports of shots fired.

According to police, officers found an adult male who was suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police state that the officers rendered emergency aid to the victim but the victim was deemed deceased at the scene.

Police believe this was isolated and that the victim was targeted.

Police say that the incident is currently under investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900.