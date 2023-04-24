SAVILLE TOWNSHIP, PERRY COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A 63-year-old man was killed after being involved in a crash on Sunday, April 23 in Perry County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) out of Newport, the crash took place on Tuscarora Path half a mile from Miller Lane. Tuscarora Path is a two-lane paved state highway with an east-to-west orientation. Police say that the man was traveling west on Tuscarora Path and was not able to negotiate a left-hand turn.

Police then say he left the roadway and struck a tree. The man was pronounced dead on the scene by the Perry County Coroner. State Police say that the man was not wearing his seatbelt and the airbags did not deploy.

PSP was assisted on the scene by the Perry County Coroner’s office, HIRT Towing, Landisburg EMS, and the Ickesburg Fire Company.