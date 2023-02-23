FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A man was pronounced dead after a single-vehicle crash in Chambersburg.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Feb. 13 at around 7:30 p.m. 32-year-old Kyle Hurden was driving south on Mountain Road in Chambersburg.

For unknown reasons, his vehicle crossed over into the northbound lane and exited the highway through the northbound shoulder, police say.

Hurden’s 1994 Honda CR250 went airborne, striking the top of a metal fence and a tree. The vehicle came to a final rest at the base of the tree and Hurden landed on top of his vehicle, as he wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, police say.

Hurden was pronounced deceased on the scene.