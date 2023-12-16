YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – An accident involving two motorcycles occurred around 6:06 p.m. on the 500 block of York Road leaving one dead, police state.

Police say a female motorcyclist lost control which led to her crossing over to the other side of the road and hitting another motorcyclist.

The female motorcyclist who lost control died, police state.

The motorcyclist that was hit was uninjured.

Police are still investigating the accident.