DECATUR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man has died after a two-vehicle crash in Mifflin County on Monday morning.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, the man’s vehicle was stopped in a driveway on the 4500 block of US 522 when he attempted to enter the roadway with a left-hand turn.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

During the turn, State Police say the driver did not yield to a second vehicle that struck the car in the driver’s side door.

The turning vehicle came to rest about 60 feet from the initial impact, and the striking vehicle turned 180 degrees before coming to rest, according to police.

The 81-year-old driver of the turning vehicle suffered a fatal injury, and the driver of the traveling vehicle suffered a head injury that is suspected to be minor, police report.

State Police were assisted by Junction Fire, Chief Logan Fire, and Fame.