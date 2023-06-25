HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – One person has died after a weekend shooting in Harrisburg.

Harrisburg Police say officers responded to the 200 block of South 19 Street on Saturday, June 24 around 3:30 a.m. for a report of shots fired.

According to police, upon arriving the officers located an adult male who was suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police say the man was transported to a local hospital where he died as a result of their injuries.

According to police, there are no suspects and the incident is under investigation.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police, at 717-558-6900.