NORTH LONDONDERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A fatal ATV crash in Palmyra left three people injured and one dead on Feb. 15.

According to the North Londonderry Township Police Department, on Feb. 15 at 11:40 a.m. police responded to an ATV crash that took place in a field in the 500 block of Eisenhower Road in Palmyra.

When police arrived on the scene, it was determined that two ATVs had collided together and two riders on each ATV were ejected.

Fifty-two-year-old Steven Kreiser, the driver of one of the ATVs, was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

According to police, Kreiser’s wife, 50-year-old April Kreiser, and their two minor-aged children were transported to the Hershey Medical Center for treatment of their injuries.

The Kreisers owned the property where the crash occurred, and the North Londonderry Township Police Department is currently investigating to determine the cause of the accident.