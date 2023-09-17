FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – According to the Franklin Fire Company, Station 4 volunteers responded to an accident involving a single tractor-trailer on Interstate 81 around 2:06 p.m. today.

The accident happened on Interstate 81 southbound near mile marker 14, according to the fire company.

The fire company states that the tractor-trailer crashed into a cable barrier which left one entrapped in the vehicle.

The fire company says that one person was inside the cab of the tractor-trailer and Squad 41 successfully opened the passenger door getting the person to climb out of the vehicle without injuries.

The fire company says that the Franklin County Hazmat was requested to assist with the management of roughly 100 gallons of diesel fuel.