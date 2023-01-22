MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Officials in Middletown, Dauphin County were on the scene of a crash with entrapment during the evening of Saturday, Jan. 21.

According to Londonderry Fire Company, they responded to the crash on Route 441.

One of the people inside the vehicle was trapped because the vehicle was on its roof when crews arrived on the scene. The person was assisted with getting out of the vehicle prior to the fire department’s arrival.

That person was taken to a local hospital and their condition is not known at this time.