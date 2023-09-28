DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– One person was injured in a crash that involved a Dauphin County firetruck that was on its way to a building fire Thursday morning.

The crash which involved a Middletown Volunteer Fire Department Truck 88 and another vehicle was at the intersection of East Harrisburg Pike (Route 230) and North Deodate Road in Londonderry Township, according to a news release.

The fire department says that Truck 88 was on its way to help crews with a structure fire in Lancaster County around 7 a.m. when another vehicle hit it.

After the crash, firefighters immediately began to provide aid to the driver of the other vehicle who was rushed to the local hospital by ambulance for evaluation. No firefighters were hurt in the crash.

Pennsylvania State Police are currently investigating the crash.