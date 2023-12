HARRISBURG, Pa (WHTM) — One person was injured after a stabbing took place in Harrisburg on Tuesday.

According to Harrisburg Police, the stabbing occurred outside a store in the Kline Village area of the city in the late morning hours. Police have told abc27 that a man was stabbed in the arm.

The man was then transported to a local hospital, and police say that the man will fully recover.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.