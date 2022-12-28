LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Lancaster are investigating a stabbing that took place during the morning hours of Wednesday, Dec. 28.

According to police, at 6:08 a.m., officers from the Lancaster Bureau of Police responded to a local hospital for a report of a stabbing victim who had arrived at the hospital..

The victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and is expected on being released from the hospital on Wednesday. The victim has refused to cooperate with the police investigation. according to police.

Police do not believe this was a random act and do not believe the public is in any danger.

At this time the investigation is active and ongoing.

The Bureau of Police does not have anyone in custody related to this investigation. The Bureau encourages anyone with information related to this investigation to contact the Lancaster Bureau of Police at 717-735-3301.