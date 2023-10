HARRISBURG, pa. (WHTM)– One person was hurt in a motorcycle crash in Harrisburg that caused the road to be shut down for hours.

According to Harrisburg police, there was a crash between a car and a motorcycle at around 7:30 p.m. on Monday along Industrial Road by Wildwood Park.

The motorcyclist was injured, police said, and no one in the other car was hurt. The crash caused a closure for about two hours.

Police are investigating as details about the crash remain limited.