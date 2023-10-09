UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — One person was injured after a single-vehicle crash that occurred during the early morning hours of Sunday, Oct. 8.

According to Upper Allen Township Police at around 2 a.m., officers responded to a crash with injuries. The investigation found that the driver of a brown, Chevrolet pickup lost control and struck a guardrail, and then hit the center median.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Police then said the truck came to a stop at the guardrail. Due to the crash, the vehicle was rendered inoperable. The driver sustained injuries and was then transported to the hospital, police noted.

The Upper Allen Township Police were assisted on the scene by the Upper Allen Fire Department, Lower Allen Township Fire Department, Upper Allen Fire Police, and Penn State Emergency Medical Services.