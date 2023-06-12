SHREWSBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – One person was seriously injured after a wrong-way crash on I-83S in York County on Sunday morning.

Pennsylvania State Police say on June 11 around 5 a.m. Troopers responded to multiple calls regarding a vehicle traveling in the wrong direction on I-83S.

Before Troopers were able to locate the vehicle, State Police say it was involved in a head-on crash near mile marker 4 with a second vehicle.

State Police say the female driver of the wrong-way vehicle was found to be heavily intoxicated and was placed under arrest.

A Hummelstown man sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries to his neck and right arm.

State Police did not say what charges the female driver may face.