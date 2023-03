FAYETTEVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A multi-vehicle crash sent one person to the hospital on Saturday, March 25.

According to the Buchanan Valley Fire Department, crews responded to the 6200 block of Chambersburg Road around 3:30 p.m. for a crash.

Two vehicles were involved in the accident and at least one person was taken to the hospital as a result of the crash.

Fire crews were assisted by EMS to clean up a fluid spill. The condition of the injured person is unknown at this time.