LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — One person has been injured after police say they were involved in a motorcycle accident on Sunday, August 27 in Penn Township, Lancaster County.

According to Northern Lancaster County Regional Police, officers, fire and EMS officials responded to the intersection of Lititz Road and Fruitville Pike at around 8:30 p.m. to an accident that involved a motorcycle and a passenger car.

When officials arrived, they found that the operator of the motorcycle, a 48-year-old man from East Petersburg, sustained life-threatening injuries. He was flown by helicopter to the hospital. Police note that the man was not believed to be wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, and was the only occupant on the motorcycle at the time of the crash.

According to police, the preliminary investigation showed that a 30-year-old Hummelstown woman driving a 2017 Subaru Impreza was traveling west on Lititz Road approaching the intersection with Fruitville Pike. Police say that the woman was traveling behind a pick-up truck. The pickup truck stopped and turned right onto Fruitville Pike from Lititz Road.

As the woman was attempting the cross the intersection, to continue driving west on Lititz Road, police said it appears as if the woman failed to see the motorcyclist, who was traveling south on Fruitville Pike, and entered the intersection in front of the motorcycle.

The police department’s reconstruction team and NE Lancaster County Crash Unit will be working in conjunction with the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office on the final crash analysis and associated outcomes.

The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department is also asking anyone with information to contact them at (717)733-0965 or Lancaster County Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-1913.