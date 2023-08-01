LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — One person was injured in an early morning shooting Tuesday in Lancaster.

Lancaster City Bureau of Police responded to the 200 block of Conestoga St. at 12:49 a.m. August 1 for a report of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found one victim with a gunshot wound. That person was taken to a local hospital.

Lancaster police do not believe that this was a random act or that the public is in danger.

Police have not made any arrests and say the investigation is ongoing.

Lancaster police are asking anyone who may have information about the shooting to contact them at 717-735-3301.