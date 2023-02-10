LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — One person was injured after an apparent shooting in Lebanon on Thursday, Feb. 9.

According to Lebanon City Police, officers were dispatched to the area of 8th Street and Cumberland Street for a report of a gunshot victim around 6:57 p.m.

When officers arrived, police discovered that the suspect had fled the area, and a gunshot victim drove himself to a local hospital.

The circumstances of the shooting are still under investigation, and officials say the injuries to the victim do not appear to be life-threatening. Police have also said that this does not appear to be a random act of gun violence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lebanon City Police Department.