HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg police say they have arrested a man and charged him with attempted homicide following a shooting in the city Tuesday evening that also sent him to the hospital.

Harrisburg police responded to a report of shots fired around 7:30 p.m. at South 16th and Chesnut Streets. Police say they found a man suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

According to police, the man was then taken to a local hospital for emergency treatment.

After beginning to investigate, police say they found that the man was also involved in the shooting.

James King was charged with criminal attempted homicide, two counts of aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, and prohibited possession of a firearm, police said. Police did not release the names of any other potential suspects.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing and Harrisburg police are asking anyone with relevant information to contact them at 717-558-6900.