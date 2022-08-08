CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – One person was killed after a forklift accident at an Amazon fulfillment center in Cumberland County.

According to the Cumberland County Coroner’s office, a 22-year-old man was injured in a forklift accident on August 1 at the fulfillment center.

On August 8, the man died of his injuries at Holy Spirit Hospital. The nature of the man’s injuries was not disclosed.

OSHA is investigating the accident.