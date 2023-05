FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – One person has died after a crash in Franklin County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, the accident was on I-81 in Guilford Township on Sunday. I-81 was closed for several hours as part of the investigation but has since reopened.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The identity of the victim was not released by State Police at the time of publication.