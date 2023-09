LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – One person has died after a tree trimming incident in Lancaster County on Tuesday.

According to Manor Township Police, a tree-trimming employee was killed by a falling limp near the intersection of Redwood Drive and Stone Mill Road around 12:30 p.m.

The circumstances leading up to the limb falling remain unclear at this time. Police say the county coroner and OSHA are investigating.