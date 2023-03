PEACH BOTTOM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – One person was killed during a crash Monday afternoon in York County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, Troopers from York responded to the 6000 block of Woodbine Road for a multi-vehicle crash.

Upon arrival, State Police say one of the occupants was found to be deceased.

The road will remain closed for an extended period of time and Troopers are currently conducting an investigation.