HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – One of the oldest black professional organizations in America turns 40 this year and it’s celebrating by honoring veterans in Harrisburg.

At the state museum you’ll find banners of retired african american military veterans–

With information about their lives, their service, and more.

For some, this recognition is long overdue.

Nathan Baxter, a Vietnam Veteran said, “It’s really an acknowledgment of that so many men and women were unrecognized and our pictures there should be a symbol of the fact that so many so many people were there.”

Nathan was one of two members of the Sigma Pi Phi fraternity at today’s event. He hopes more will join them in the future.