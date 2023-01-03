LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – One person was arrested after a standoff in Dauphin County on Tuesday.

According to Lower Paxton Township Police, on Jan. 3 around 9:39 a.m., officers responded to the 2400 block of Kensington Way after a resident called 911 due to an online threat.

A responding officer reported approaching the front door when they heard what sounded like a gunshot inside the home.

Additional officers responded and were able to make verbal contact with the sole occupant inside the home.

At approximately 11:15 a.m. the resident exited the home voluntarily and was taken into custody. The resident was taken to the Dauphin County Judicial Center and is awaiting preliminary arraignment.

No injuries were reported during the incident and Lower Paxton Township Police say more information will be provided as it becomes available.

The identity of the resident and the charges they are facing were not immediately provided by police.