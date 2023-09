LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — One person was injured in an accident involving a Conestoga Valley School District bus and another vehicle in Lititz on the morning of September 15.

The Lititz Fire company responded to the scene at the intersection of Orange St. and Spruce St. around 7:30 a.m.

According to the fire company’s Facebook post, one person who was not on the school bus was injured in the accident and transported to a local hospital.

No one on the school bus was injured.