CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – One person has died after a crash in Cumberland County on Wednesday.

According to Camp Hill Police, officers responded to the 3000 block of Cumberland Blvd at 12:52 p.m.

Police say a vehicle crossed over the median into opposing traffic, striking another car.

The driver of the vehicle that crossed over the median has died, according to police.

Police say this is an active investigation and additional information will be released after the investigation is completed.

The roadway has since reopened for traffic.