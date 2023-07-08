ABC27
(Credit: Getty Images)
by: Matt Benedetto
Posted: Jul 8, 2023 / 05:12 PM EDT
Updated: Jul 8, 2023 / 05:12 PM EDT
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – According to Captain Daniel Lentz, a male was shot near North Richland Avenue and West Market in York around 3:50 p.m.
The male victim was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.
An investigation is ongoing.
