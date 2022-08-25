STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) — On Wednesday evening, Steelton Borough police responded to a reported shooting in the 100 block of Frank S. Brown Boulevard (Adams Street).

According to the Steelton Borough Police Department, police responded to the reported shooting around 8:20 p.m. on Aug. 24. They located one victim with a non-fatal gunshot wound who was transported to a hospital.

The police department says this was an isolated incident, and the public is not in danger.

Anyone with information about the incident can call 717-939-9841 or email amonroy@steeltonpa.com.