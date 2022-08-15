HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police announced the arrests of 492 individuals who were driving under the influence of alcohol or controlled substances during a two-day detail that is known as Operation Nighthawk.

This enforcement initiative marked its 20th anniversary as a statewide campaign on August 12-13.

“Over the past 20 years, Operation Nighthawk has been extremely successful at getting impaired drivers off the roads,” said Col. Robert Evanchick, commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police. “We are grateful to our municipal and regional police partners who share our zero-tolerance approach to this serious crime.”

ENFORCEMENT DATA

Year DUI Arrests Contacts Citations Warnings Other Criminal Arrests 2022 (2 nights) 492 6,286 2,219 4,051 279 Enforcement data provided by the Pennsylvania State Police

Operation Nighthawk teams municipal ad regional police agencies together with state police troopers for roving DUI enforcement patrols. They celebrated the 20 years of success by having this year’s campaign take place at one location within every troop, excluding the turnpike stations.

Over 400 troopers and 200 municipal police officers were involved in this two-day operation.

More information on 2022 Operation Nighthawk enforcement, broken down by troop, is available here. For more statistical information on the Pennsylvania State Police, visit psp.pa.gov.