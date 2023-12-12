HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The parent companies of Shippensburg-based Orrstown Bank and York-based PeopleBank announced Tuesday afternoon they plan to merge, creating a bank with more than 50 branches in Pennsylvania and $5.2 billion in assets.

The merged bank will be headquartered in Harrisburg, with an “operations center” in York.

Individually, Orrstown Bank currently ranks 21st among banks headquartered in Pennsylvania with $3 billion in assets, according to FDIC data, it has 26 branches and 422 employees. PeoplesBank ranks 27th with $2.2 billion in assets; it has 29 branches and 351 employees.

The parent company of Orrstown Bank is Orrstown Financial Services; the parent company of PeoplesBank is Codorus Valley Bancorp.

In a release, the companies said the “combined company will serve an attractive, contiguous footprint throughout Central and Eastern Pennsylvania and the Greater Baltimore, Maryland, region and will remain committed to serving the communities that each bank has served for over a century.”

The companies didn’t specify how many jobs might be at risk because of the merger nor how many branches might close.

PeoplesBank spokesman John Moss told abc27 News the bank has 275 employees in York County.

“In the coming weeks, we will review the combined branch network and the foot traffic within them to ensure appropriate coverage exists for the communities we serve,” Moss said. “As with any merger of companies within similar geographical footprints, there is always the possibility that branches could be consolidated due to overlap.”

“Overall, the merger of Orrstown Bank and PeoplesBank will combine companies with similar cultures and philosophies focused on superior client service and impactful community support,” Moss continued. “The partnership of our companies will significantly increase our size and scale, which will benefit our clients, employees and communities through broader product offerings, improved client experience, increased career opportunities, and philanthropic activity.”