LEWISBERRY, Pa. (WHTM) – The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration has opened an investigation after an incident at a York County distillery.

Three people were injured on March 17 when, according to Holy Water Distillery, an equipment malfunction “resulted in an unexpected pressurized release of a non-toxic, non-hazardous solution.”

York County officials say there was a liquid 75% vinegar acidic base material released and contained inside the building.

According to Ted Czech with the York County Office of Emergency Management, the incident at Crostwater Distilled Spirits originally came in as an explosion. Officials and the distillery later said there was no fire or smoke as a result of the malfunction.

According to OSHA, the safety investigation was opened on March 17.

abc27 has reached out to the distillery for comment on the investigation. The Department of Labor says the investigation is on-going.