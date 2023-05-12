YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Outdoor dining is back in downtown York starting on Friday evening.

Each Friday and Saturday, restaurants on North George Street are adding tables outside of their respective businesses.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Because of this, North George Street will be closed between Philadelphia Street and North Street from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, May 12. The road will also be closed from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, May 13.

Visitors are asked to check with the individual restaurants to find hours or make reservations.

In addition, William Penn High School Prom will be at the Valencia on North George Street between Philadelphia Street and West Princes Street from 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. on May 13.

The Salem Square Block Party will also close South West Street between West Newton Avenue and West Princess Street from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

North Beaver Street between West Market Street and West Philadelphia Street will also be closed between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on May 14 for the Mother’s Day Outdoor Market.