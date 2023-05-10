SHREWSBURY, Pa. (WHTM) — A new, veteran-owned outdoor kitchen showroom and warehouse recently relocated to a bigger and better location in York County.

Outdoor American Kitchen (OAK) is owned and operated by Jason Combs, Adam Edelman, and Dan Deisenroth. According to Edelman, OAK is a brand that is under the partner’s all-encompassing company called Outdoor American Lifestyle (OAL), which was founded about a year ago.

Originally, OAK was located in Glen Rock, Pa. but recently relocated to a new 3,600-square-foot warehouse and showroom at 548 South Main Street, which was formerly a Dominos Pizza establishment. According to Edelman, renovations to the new location took approximately two months to complete.

“Our previous location was not conducive for a real retail section,” Edelman explained. “The layout of the new location gives us more space for a showroom and a warehouse on the property.”

OAK is most known for offering a wide range of high-end, made-in-America outdoor products.

According to Edelman, some note-worthy product brands that they offer include:

Yoder Smokers

Smokin Brothers

American Made Grills

Fire Magic

Primo Ceramic Grills and a lot more!

In addition to offering products that normally wouldn’t be found at your big box outdoor stores, OAK also offers various spice rubs, sauces, and bonny plants. OAK also has a selection of charcoal and wood pellets for all of your smoking and grilling needs.

According to Edelman, OAK also will custom-design outdoor kitchens for their customers as well. Furthermore, OAK will even work with various other companies upon request, to help bring your custom outdoor kitchen to life.

“We just wanted to provide something unique for the area, while also offering great customer service,” Edelman added.

Moving forward, the partners hope to continue expanding OAK and creating other brands that fall under the “mothership” company, OAL. Additionally, they plan on expanding their outdoor plant and herbs selection and creating an online ordering option for their website in the near future, according to Edelman.

The new OAK location held its grand opening on April 1. OAK’s hours of operation are:

Tuesday and Wednesdays (by appointment is encouraged)

Thursdays – Sundays // 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“It feels great [to open OAK],” Edelman said. “It is not like we paid a contractor for the renovations, we did it ourselves. The transformation of the old Domino was incredible – people couldn’t believe it. We are just really excited to start doing more for the local community.”