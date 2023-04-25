LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster County District Attorney’s office announced they have arrested a man allegedly in possession of over $260,000 worth of drugs, multiple guns, and over $100,000 in cash.

According to the District Attorney’s office, Rashad Mateen of East Lampeter Township was arrested after the Lancaster County Drug Task Force executed a search warrant on April 13.

According to the district attorney’s office, police seized 155 grams of powder cocaine, 56.5 grams of crack cocaine, 71 pounds of marijuana, an AR-15 rifle, two handguns, $104,690 in cash, and various drug items.

The office states that the total street value of the seized drugs totals approximately $269,150.

The district attorney’s office says Mateen allegedly sold crack cocaine multiple times to a confidential informant or an undercover officer over the past three months.

Mateen is initially charged with three counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

Mateen is being held on a $1 million bond after arraignment by Magisterial District Judge Mary Sponaugle.