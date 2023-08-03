(WHTM) – More than $600,000 was raised by Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, Inc., in partnership with the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals through an in-store fundraising campaign.

The campaign ran from June 11 to July 8 with 480 stores in 29 states participating and collecting donations. The donations that were collected will benefit 88 local member hospitals in communities that Ollie’s serves.

“We have been in business for more than 40 years and giving back to kids in the communities we serve is an integral part of our core values,” said John Swygert, President and Chief Executive Officer. “This year, we are thrilled to have helped more hospitals than ever, thanks to the hard work of our associates and generous donations from our customers to help children with medical needs.”

Funds are raised for 170 children’s hospitals across the United States and Canada by the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. These funds raised help every child receive the best possible care.

CMN Miracle Child, Kyle Gouldner of Middletown visiting the Ollie’s Harrisburg store

The funds could be used for multiple things such as:

Investing in research

Training the next generation of doctors and nurses

Offering families peace of mind

“Dedicated partners like Ollie’s are critical to helping kids get the best possible care, no matter life’s circumstances,” said Teri Nestel, President and CEO of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. “For more than a decade, Ollie’s employees and customers have rallied around our cause and made a real and lasting impact on the communities in which they operate, and we couldn’t be more grateful for their support.”