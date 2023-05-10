(WHTM) — This Mother’s Day, the PA Breast Cancer Coalition is encouraging women to schedule mammograms on Mother’s Day.

The coalition has set up a way to send reminder emails called “mammo-grams” to remind women to put their lives first and schedule their mammograms.

When diagnosed early enough, the five-year survival rate for breast cancer is over 90%, according to the coalition.

To send a “mammo-gram” to a woman you love, visit the PA Breast Cancer Coalition website.

Free mammograms are available through PA’s Breast and Cervical Cancer Early Detection Program.