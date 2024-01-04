HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The 2024 PA Farm Show butter sculpture was unveiled at the farm show complex on Thursday morning ahead of Friday’s food court opening.

The 1,000-pound butter sculpture features a family around the dinner table eating a farm-grown meal with the backdrop of a city, signifying the farm show’s “Connecting Our Communities” theme.

The sculpture also recognizes 20 years of PA Preferred, the state’s brand identity for products grown and made locally.

The sculpture was crafted by Jim Victor and Marie Pelton of Conshohocken and consists of donated locally-made butter. Jim and Marie have worked on the sculpture for 22 years.

The sculpture took artists 14 days to create in the butter booth. This is the 33rd year of the farm show’s butter sculpture.

After the farm show the butter will be recycled and used for energy.