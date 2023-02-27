HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex is hosting the PA Home + Garden Show this week.

After a two-year hiatus, the 2023 PA Home + Garden Show opens on Thursday, March 2, at noon.

The all-new show is designed to emphasize inspiration, education, and fun, with over 165 exhibitors and special events.

Get severe weather alerts with newsletters and push alerts from the abc27 Weather Team!

Kevin O’Connor, an Emmy Award-winning tv-star of “This Old House” and “Ask This Old House,” will speak on the main stage on Friday, March 3, at 6 p.m. and Saturday, March 4, at 1 p.m.

There will also be a “Doggy Fashion Show” at noon on March 4, “Senior Day” (reduced admission for visitors ages 60 and older) on Thursday, March 2, and “Hero Day” on Friday, March 3 (one free admission for retired military, first responders, nurses, doctors, teachers).

Tickets to the event are $11 for adults at the box office, $9 when purchased online before March 1, and free for children under 12.

For more information about the event, visit their website.