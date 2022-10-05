LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania farmers called for the Federal Government to help fix the Commonwealth’s farm labor shortages at a meeting in Lancaster County.

Farmers are pushing for a bill that is currently in the U.S. Senate that would lower labor costs, saving Pennsylvanian farmers nearly $25 million over two years.

Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election news with abc27 newsletters

“The type of work that we do does require some skill, we propagate our own fruit trees, so having a dedicated workforce year after year is imperative to the quality of the fruit trees we’re producing each year,” said Mikel Grimm, human resources manager for the Adams County Nursery.

Farmers say solving the labor shortage would also help keep food costs down.