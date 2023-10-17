PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission announced Tuesday that grant funding opportunities are available to help fun stream habitat improvement projects in York and Lancaster Counties.

The commission receives $150,000 annually to work such as dam removals, stream habitat improvement projects, and agricultural pasture and barnyard best management practices.

The funding comes from the Peach Bottom Atomic Power Station and the Muddy Run Pumped Storage Project.

The commission says eligible projects within York and Lancaster Counties can apply to receive the fund.

No single project will receive more than $75,000 in funding and the commission is encouraging applicants to secure matching funds.

Projects that are eligible for funding include habitat improvement or sediment reduction projects within the two counties. The projects may also include stream improvement, agricultural best management practices, and small dam removal projects.

The application for the grant finding is available on the PFBC website. Applications must be postmarked no later than January 15, 2024.

The projects that will receive the funding are expected to be announced by April 2024.