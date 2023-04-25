HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania House Judiciary Committee approved House Bill 300, legislation that would implement nondiscrimination protections in many facets to the LGBTQ+ community, on on April 23.

The legislation would protect people from being discriminated against based on their sexual orientation and gender identity in areas such as housing, employment, and more.

This marks the second time that nondiscrimination legislation that aims to protect the LGBTQ community as gone through the General Assembly. Such bills have been introduced by both Republicans and Democrats, but have not received enough votes in the end.

“It is long past time for LGBTQ Pennsylvanians to be treated with equal dignity under the law in our Commonwealth. Pennsylvania has been the only state from Virginia through Maine to neglect to have these basic protections ensuring LGBTQ Pennsylvanians cannot be turned away from a job, an apartment, or a restaurant simply due to who they are or who they love. Today the PA House Judiciary Committee sent the message that Pennsylvania is working to welcome and protect the rights of all community members,” said Preston Heldibridle, Executive Director of the Pennsylvania Youth Congress.

According to a survey done by the Public Religion Research Institute, around 77 percent of people in Pennsylvania support nondiscrimination protections for people who identify with the LGBTQ community.