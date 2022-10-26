HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Derry Township Police Department officer who died in 2019 will have an interchange named after him.

An interchange on the border of Hummelstown Borough and Derry Township in Dauphin County will be named for Michael L. Henry Jr., who died of injuries suffered during training in October of 2019, according to Rep. Tom Mehaffie (R-Dauphin).

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Mehaffie sought the commemorative naming of the interchange in remembrance of the 22-year patrol officer. This interchange is located between U.S. Route 322 and Pennsylvania Route 2005.

“Dauphin County suffered a tragic loss three years ago when Officer Henry was injured during motorcycle training and subsequently died,” Mehaffie said in a release. “Signage on this busy interchange will help to preserve the memory of a dedicated public servant who not only served in the U.S. Army and Pennsylvania National Guard, but also gave so much of his time and talents to Derry Township. I was humbled to partner with his widow, Jackie, and their children on this initiative.”

The interchange naming was part of House Bill 2637. This bill passed both the House and Senate before being sent to the governor’s desk this week, Mehaffie’s office said.