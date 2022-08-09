CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania man has been charged in Cumberland County with allegedly stealing money from a care-dependent family member

According to the Cumberland County District Attorney’s office, felony charges were filed against David Bilbay for allegedly using his role as the caretaker of an elderly family member to steal approximately $88,000.

The Criminal Investigation Division of the Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office filed felony charges of Financial Exploitation of An Older Adult or Care-Dependent Person, Theft by Unlawful Taking, Theft by Deception, and Theft Failure to Make Required Disposition of Funds on August 4, 2022.

According to the Cumberland County District Attorney’s office, Bilbay refused to appear at arraignment and was taken into custody in Centre County on August 5.

Bilbay was arraigned on August 9 and bail was set at $25,000 unsecured, according to the DA’s office. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on August 18.

“Due to deteriorating physical or cognitive conditions many elder adults are extremely vulnerable to being abused or taken advantage of,” said District Attorney Seán M. McCormack. “The Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office is committed to safeguarding the senior members of our community in both their personal and financial security.”

Persons having information of elder exploitation should contact their police department or the District Attorney’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at districtattorney@ccpa.net.