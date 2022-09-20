HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Brian Dawkins and Hines Ward, who had successful NFL careers with the Philadelphia Eagles and Pittsburgh Steelers respectively, were in Harrisburg to help teens learn a crucial lesson about financial decisions on Tuesday, Sept. 20.

The two former NFL stars were in Solder Grove Park to coach high school kids through a virtual game of “financial football.”

By answering questions correctly, students moved the football down the field as they learned about checks, credit cards, loans, debt, and how to responsibly manage money.

“You look at the debt and where we’re at as a country. I think a lot of it is because of financial literacy, they don’t have the background, we aren’t using our resources and we aren’t teaching our kids at an early age about financial literacy. So for me to take part today and see these kids come out, it’s a blessing in and of itself,” said Ward.

Senator Chris Gebhard and the “Fin-Ed-50” program, who put on the financial football event, want all 50 states to add financial literacy courses to their schools.