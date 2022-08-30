PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Nursing home workers around Pennsylvania were threatening to strike earlier this month. Now some have reached an agreement.

Guardian-owned nursing home workers represented by SEIU Healthcare PA have reached a tentative contract agreement, according to information from SEIU Healthcare PA.

However, Comprehensive and Priority homes have not reached agreements and plan to start their strike on Friday. This includes two nursing homes in Camp Hill and one in Lancaster.

Four nursing homes owned by Comprehensive and Priority issued strike notices this week to start Sept. 9, including one in Gettysburg and one in Camp Hill.

The union is demanding pay raises.