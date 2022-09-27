HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The concept is gaining popularity: a village of 15 tiny homes with one core mission.

“When you bring vets together in a community setting, they help each other solve their problems,” said Chris Stout, founder of Veterans Community Project.

Chris Stout is the brainchild behind the nonprofit Veterans Community Project. A combat veteran himself, he saw success in Kansas City. Now, he’s working with Veterans Outreach of PA to bring that vision to Harrisburg.

“It’s not very often that you see the structure go vertical. They’ve acquired land. They’ve got their permits pulled. They are light years ahead of where a lot will be when they start this,” Stout said.

Officials at the Veterans Outreach of PA says they’ve raised about half funds needed, but still need more money to make this a reality.

“If you ask me on a given day what the count in time is for veterans it’s anywhere from 700 to 900 veterans we can find on a given street that need housing but the problem is bigger,” said Maureen Weigl, Deputy Adjutant General, Veterans Affairs.

Community leaders gathered in Harrisburg today not only to raise awareness but also showcase what many other cities are adopting to help veterans.

“I’ve gotten a call from every state in the United States, Canada and Germany. I think they see that it as cost effective, efficient and it’s a truly sustainable model,” Stout added.